City of Lacy Lakeview issues boil water notice for some residents after water main break

LACY LAKEVIEW — The City of Lacy Lakeview has issued a boil water notice for residents from East Craven South to Meyers Lane and from Crescent Street West to New Dallas Highway.

The boil water notice comes after a water main break on Tuesday, July 27.

To remove the harmful bacteria and other microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may purchase bottled water for drinking or human consumption in lieu of boiling.

Public water systems will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

The City of Lacy Lakeview will be conducting flushes in the affected areas and will submit samples for bacteria testing.

