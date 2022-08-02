City of Killeen entering stage 1 of water conservation plan for residents

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has officially entered Stage 1 of its water conservation plan.

Facing record triple-digit heat, the 'Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan' is designed to help protect the integrity of local water supply facilities.

Outlined as "Mild Water Shortage Conditions," the adopted City Council ordinance is asking water customers to "voluntarily" limit landscape watering.

The water conservation request reads as follows:

1. Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9).

2. Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas only between the hours of midnight to 10a.m. or 8p.m. - midnight on designated watering days.

3. Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

According to the National Weather Service and local forecasts, July 2022 was the hottest, driest month on record in Central Texas.

The city is reminding customers that voluntary water conservation is advised at all times.

