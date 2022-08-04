City council approves $2.3 million for redeveloping downtown shipping container complex

WACO, Texas — The Waco city council approved $2.3 million dollar in TIF funding on Tuesday night to contribute to the re-development of a failed downtown shipping container retail complex.

A California development organization, RAD LAB, is breathing new life into the failed "Containerry" project on 4th Street in downtown Waco and is expected to break ground on the project within the next two months.

"It's on its second wind, and we're very grateful for this group from California and Australia to come into town to take a look at this opportunity and kind of bring some life into a project that didn't quite get finished, didn't quite get off the ground," said the city's economic development director, Kent George.

RAD LAB is investing an estimated $12 million into the project, which will include retail space, dining, an outdoor plaza and a hotel.

