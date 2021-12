WACO, Texas — Fire damaged 16 units at a Waco apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

When the call came in around noon, the Waco Fire Department said "heavy fire" was showing at The Cove on 21st apartment complex located in the 2400 block of South 21st Street.

The fire department said the two-alarm fire was under control around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

25 News is waiting to speak with the fire department to find out how many people are displaced the day before Christmas.