China Spring residents left with shattered windshields, battered homes after Wednesday's hail

CHINA SPRING, Texas — After Wednesday night's storms pummeled parts of Central Texans, residents in China Spring were left to deal with the aftermath.

Many residents faced shaterered windshields, broken windows and battered roofs.

Mary Maldonado, a China Spring resident, said the storms rolled in around 5:30 on Wednesday night, only to find both cars in her driveway had suffered major damage.

"This is a brand new car, we just made our first payment on it," Maldonado said.

KXXV Maldonado's car

It was a story shared by many across the area on Thursday.

Heidi Brinson and her neighbors spent their days making calls to insurance companies.

"I'm waiting on the insurance adjusters to come out," Brinson said. "My husband says it's probably gonna be a total loss because of the roof. Probably get another car."

Roofing companies were going door-to-door in China Spring neighborhoods on Thursday.

Many drivers are waiting to see if they should even take their cars in for repairs or if they'll be considered a total loss by insurance adjusters.