China Spring ISD to consider four-day school week

China Spring ISD
Posted at 3:03 PM, Feb 13, 2023
CHINA SPRING, Texas — China Spring ISD is hosting a community meeting on Monday night to discuss the possibility of implementing a four-day school week.

The district will provide a presentation at 6:30 p.m. at China Spring Elementary School.

The move comes just weeks after Academy ISD voted to approve the shortened week for the 2023-24 school year. Academy officials said said the shorter schedule translates to "recruiting and retaining the best educators in Central Texas" and smaller class sizes.

Rural districts across the state are moving to make the change in the midst of staffing shortages.

25 News is following this story as it develops. This story will be updated after Monday's meeting.

