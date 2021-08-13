China Spring assistant coach and one other arrested in prostitution sting

A China Spring High School assistant coach was arrested in a prostitution sting led by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Authorities with the human trafficking unit arrested 40-year old Kenneth Lamadrid, an assistant girls softball and basketball coach, at noon in a parking lot on the intersection of 19th St. and Lake Shore Drive.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lamadrid responded to an advertisement for paid sex on a website known for prostitution and human trafficking. This ad was placed by an undercover detective.

The detective exchanged messages with Lamadrid in which he indicated that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with an adult and a minor for a fee.

Their communication led them to agree on the meeting place where Lamadrid was arrested after he attempted to enter the decoy vehicle. When arrested it was confirmed that he did have the monetary amount agreed upon in exchange for the sexual acts. The cell phone he used to communicate with detectives in the undercover operation was obtained.

According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Lamadrid is being charged with prostitution and promotion of a minor and attempted sexual performance of a child.

Another man was also arrested during the prostitution sting on Thursday. The suspect, Darius Alley, responded to an undercover ad placed on a website, known for human trafficking and child exploitation, by McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Andrew Hermes.

"During our text communications we negotiated the fee for the sex acts that Alley wanted with both the adult female and a minor aged female," said the arrest affidavit. "I indicated that we could meet Alley at a hotel in Waco and provided him the location to meet in order to engage in the previously discussed acts. Alley arrived at the hotel where he was arrested."

Both suspects were taken to McLennan County Jail on Thursday.