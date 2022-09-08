Central Texas woman admits killing neighbor who 'murdered her dog': Affidavit

WACO, Texas — A Central Texas family is accepting donations after a mother was killed by her neighbor after she allegedly killed her dog, police said.

(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, is being charged with murder after shooting her victim in the head with a shotgun, according to an arrest affidavit received by KXXV.

(GoFundMe) (Tricia Garrett)

Police said the shotgun had belonged to the victim, Angie Melissa Moore, 45, and that she had brought it out to "defend herself" against Ming.

Around 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 425 block of Whispering Avenue on reports of a home intrusion called in by Moore.

Police said Moore had alerted dispatchers that she had a gun and would be "forced to shoot" Ming in quote "self-defense."

About three minutes after being alerted, officers arrived to find Ming completely naked and covered in blood, attempting to flee from the scene.

A taser attempt was made by the officers, however, was ineffective.

Ming was eventually detained and taken in by a Bellmead Police Department patrol unit.

She was later transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment after reporting lacerations she claimed were caused by breaking in through the window, according to the affidavit.

While receiving treatment, Ming reportedly told health care workers she had "murdered" Moore by taking her shotgun and firing at her head, the affidavit states.

Ming reportedly also told them her reasoning was that Moore had "killed her dog."

However, the affidavit did not disclose how she allegedly did such.

Meanwhile, despite life-saving measures made, Moore was declared dead at the scene.

Police said she was lying in a large pool of blood on the floor upon their arrival.

Ming later allegedly told health care workers that the blood on her body was "probably the murder victim's."

She is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

To make a donation today, click here.