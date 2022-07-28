Central Texas regional airports rebound, look to attract more airlines

WACO, Texas — As Central Texas airports near traffic levels not seen since before the pandemic began, they look to expand their service.

This comes as the city of Waco announced American Airlines will be adding an additional daily flight at Waco Regional Airport beginning in mid-August. It will allow for an additional 300 passenger seats per week.

Waco Regional Airport will be undergoing terminal renovations starting next Monday, August 1.

Both Waco and Killeen are aiming to attract more airlines to service their airports. United Airlines discontinued its service to Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport at the beginning of the year.

