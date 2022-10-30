Central Texas parents opting for 'safer options' this Halloween

WACO, Texas — Many parents will take their children to trick or treat on Monday for Halloween, but before you head out - there are some safety tips you should follow.

The FDA warns parents not to allow children to eat Halloween candy as they are going door to door until they’ve checked it and to make sure their children are always near them during door-to-door knocking.

Some children like a trunk or treat more than going door to door on Halloween.

At the Potters House Christian Fellowship in Waco, children got their candy at a festive trunk or treat event.

Corn hole, pumpkin bowling and face painting are just a few activities for children to get candy.

Parents there said they were avoiding the safety issues with candy by bringing their children to events like this.

Pastor Larry Shomo with the church says he knows many parents and children will go door to door for Halloween but encourages them to get the candy the safest way possible.

“I think it’s a good idea for many churches or really just the community to do events like this.” Pastor Larry Shomo said.