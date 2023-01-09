Central Texas parents joyed to see their children at National Championship

CENTRAL TEXAS — As TCU prepares to face off against Georgia tonight, a pair of Central Texas parents are reflecting on their kids' road to the College National Championship.

A journey they say took a lot of hard work, but now... it's all about accomplishing a dream over a decade in the making.

Kim Dowell mother of Jarod Wiley, a former Temple ISD football-tightened, witnessed that the whole season.

“We see the work they are putting in, and how much they love this game, and they want this but it's surreal it’s really hard to wrap your brain around, I cannot believe we’re here," Dowell said.

Other Waco families say it gives the Big 12 a much-needed spotlight.

“What this has done for the Big 12 man... and to put us on that stage, TCU has been unbelievable and the local support, I can’t say enough about how great it’s been,” said Brad Boozer, Brad Boozer, father of redshirt freshman Jake Boozer.

Meanwhile, local support has been overwhelming cheering the Central Texas players to victory.

"They are nothing short of celebrity status here in Temple," Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott with Temple ISD said.

"There are billboards all over the place that show their pictures. People are wearing purple that I know and they aren’t even TCU graduates, including myself” Ott said in good humor, grinning brightly.