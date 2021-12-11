Central Texas parents concerned after school shooting threats

Parents in Central Texas are concerned after threats referencing a possible shooting at Waco High School began circulating on social media this week.

School districts around the country are reporting false threats, or hoaxes, against their schools following the Michigan school shooting last week. Waco High School released a statement on Thursday saying students reported a social media post that claimed someone was planning a shooting at the school.

“It was all over Snapchat all over Twitter, the kids were getting these messages almost nonstop," said Waco High School parent Jessica Bowman.

Bowman said she believes her child’s school can do more to follow up with parents.

"The kids are scared, the parents are scared and nobody is getting any answers," said Bowman.

Waco High parent Alveena Delacruz said the school isn’t responsible for the threats, but they are for the security and safety of her child and others.

“I don’t see exactly how that is a normal school day," said Delacruz. "I know that as a school there’s only so much that they can do and be able to control as far as you know the actions of the students…. maybe better security?”

Waco ISD said it has been in communication with parents and students while police investigate the threat.

“Anytime we’re dealing with minors there’s only so much information we can make public," said Waco ISD Director of Communications Alice Jauregui. "But what we have been able to share is that the threats have been found to not be credible. Our students are not in any danger and there is security, and if our parents have any questions or concerns to please contact your campus.”

Bowman said better communication overall shows parents that something concrete is being done to ensure the safety of her child when situations like this occur.

“I really want them to lay out what they’re gonna do to keep our kids safe," said Bowman. "I don’t want a cookie-cutter answer that the threat isn’t credible.”

Waco police were able to track down the source of the threats and identified them as a trending hoax - following many across the nation after the school shooting in Michigan last week.

“We did find the source, we were able to pinpoint where they came from and we do know through various sources that the person, or persons, that they were pointed to who may have been carrying this 'shooting' is a person that does not have access to our campuses.”

Waco ISD asks that any parents or students who come across these threats on social media not share, and instead report them immediately.