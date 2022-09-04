Central Texas man arrested on child pornography charges, 4 children rescued

MART, Texas — A Central Texas man is in custody after sending child pornography to an undercover agent, officials said.

Leonard Newman of Mart, Texas was arrested Saturday on the following charges, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Sexual Performance of a Child

Distribution of Child Pornography

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, two counts

Continuous Trafficking of Persons (minor), two counts

Officials said Newman was discovered after he unknowingly sent explicit images of children to Homeland Security Investigations this Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The following day, a search warrant was executed on Newman's residence by both the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said Newman was found to be in possession of child pornography, including photos and videos he had produced.

Detectives said Newman later confessed to sexually abusing four children and that he had distributed recordings of the assaults to other individuals.

Police said he is currently residing at the McLennan County Jail.

"We want to thank Homeland Security Investigations for their continued partnership, as we continue to work together to fight those who exploit our children," said the McLennan County Sheriff's Office in a statement.