Central Texas judge denies motion to dismiss Cecily Aguilar's indictment

A federal judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss the 11 count indictment against Cecily Aguilar.

Aguilar is indicted on 11 counts for her involvement in Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's death. According to an affidavit, Aguilar and Spc. Aaron Robinson dismembered Guillen's body and attempted to burn it after she was bludgeoned to death.

Before Robinson was charged, he fatally shot himself on July 1 as officers attempted to make contact with him.

Lewis Berray Gainor, Aguilar's defense attorney, filed to dismiss the indictment on Sept. 7. According to the motion, Gainor argues that the indictment of Aguilar is lacking because several counts fail to state an offense, specificity, and are "multiplicitous."

Aguilar’s defense lawyers withheld the argument that the court is overcharging Aguilar. The defense also stated that Aguilar's case was, "so unique and different from any other case."

The Waco judge denied the motion to dismiss Aguilar's indictment, the defense is now going to motion to dismiss the other indictment charge -- lying to police.