Central Texas high school evacuated after restroom fire, arson possible

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen ISD high school was evacuated this afternoon following a restroom fire that may have been intentional, said officials.

In a letter addressed to Shoemaker families, the district wrote that Robert M. Shoemaker High School was "briefly evacuated due to smoke in a restroom."

No injuries were reported.

All students and staff were able to return to the campus shortly after receiving the "all-clear" call from fire officials.

An investigation into the fire remains active and ongoing.

"The fire department is working with KISD Police to investigate a small fire that may have been intentionally set in the restroom," wrote KISD.

"We take matters of school safety very seriously and we will never tolerate this kind of harmful act by a student or anyone else,"