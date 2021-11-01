Central Texas haunted houses confront supply chain issues

WACO, Texas — Supply chain shortages are causing trouble for businesses of all kind, and haunted houses are one of them. This Halloween season, some faced trouble obtaining supplies.

“Certain items, of course, that you get from vendors, whether it be here, domestic in the US or overseas can be quite difficult to get, especially in a timely manner, especially when you need them, of course,” said Bobby Crane, owner of American Scare Grounds in Elm Mott.

Crane isn't the only one. Haunted houses in the area have been strugging to get supplies like fog machines and fake blood, among other things.

“Getting my hands on some kind of makeup or whether it be contacts or different miscellaneous items like that that are relevant to this has been a little bit difficult,” Crane said.

Others haven’t had the same issues with their setup, like the Updyke Manor in Temple. They were lucky enough to be able to save their supplies from last year

"All of the stuff goes into a garage at the end of it and we bring it out the next year and it’s a lot of panels that we have to build together, that we have to take down," said co-operator Marsha Updyke. "So it’s a lot of work to build and take down, but it’s great because we can reuse those.”

Supply chain problems or not, both have made it work and are ready for the long Halloween weekend lines.

American Scare Grounds is located at 14656 N. I-35 Frontage Road Elm Mott and is open 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Updyke Manor is located at 1319 Starlight Drive in Temple and is open 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.