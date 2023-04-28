Central Texas Comic Con returns to Waco this weekend

WACO — More than 100 exhibitors will fill the BASE at Extraco Events Center on April 29 & 30.

Attendees can expect vendors selling comics, collectibles, artwork, and handmade products.

There are also 10 "celebrity guests" from movies & TV shows including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Dragon Ball Z, and more.

There are also opportunities to enjoy interactive activities, local performances, panels, and cosplay contests.

Guests can even catch a performance by the Waco High Lion Pride Band's Jazz Club on Saturday.

Organizers hope to double the attendance of last year's Central Texas Comic Con.

Tickets are available here.