Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Central Texas Comic Con returns to Waco this weekend

The show returns April 29th & 30th at the BASE at Extraco Events Center.
Central Texas Comic Con
Angel Lopez
Cosplay is part of the weekend event in Waco
Central Texas Comic Con
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 16:28:30-04

WACO — More than 100 exhibitors will fill the BASE at Extraco Events Center on April 29 & 30.

Attendees can expect vendors selling comics, collectibles, artwork, and handmade products.

There are also 10 "celebrity guests" from movies & TV shows including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Dragon Ball Z, and more.

There are also opportunities to enjoy interactive activities, local performances, panels, and cosplay contests.

Guests can even catch a performance by the Waco High Lion Pride Band's Jazz Club on Saturday.

Organizers hope to double the attendance of last year's Central Texas Comic Con.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019