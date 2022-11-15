Watch Now
Central Texas Christmas tree vandalized just days after being put up: Police

(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook).PNG
(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook)
(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook).PNG
(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook 3).PNG
(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook 2).PNG
Posted at 12:02 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 13:02:34-05

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Central Texas Christmas tree has been vandalized just days after being put up, police said.

Located at Veterans Park, the Lacy Lakeview Police Department said parts of the tree have been stolen since it was set up Thursday - including the colored lightbulbs.

(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook 3).PNG

Officials added that all of the electrical cords were discovered to have been unplugged and discarded.

(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook 2).PNG

"It’s unfortunate to see that some people don’t have anything better to do with their time," Lacy Lakeview police said in a statement.

"There ARE cameras at the park and the city plans to open criminal cases for vandalism."

(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook).PNG

Anyone with information regarding said vandalism is asked to contact Lacy Lakeview police at 254-799-2479.

