Central Texas Christmas tree vandalized just days after being put up: Police

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Central Texas Christmas tree has been vandalized just days after being put up, police said.

Located at Veterans Park, the Lacy Lakeview Police Department said parts of the tree have been stolen since it was set up Thursday - including the colored lightbulbs.

(Lacy Lakeview Police Department - Facebook)

Officials added that all of the electrical cords were discovered to have been unplugged and discarded.

"It’s unfortunate to see that some people don’t have anything better to do with their time," Lacy Lakeview police said in a statement.

"There ARE cameras at the park and the city plans to open criminal cases for vandalism."

Anyone with information regarding said vandalism is asked to contact Lacy Lakeview police at 254-799-2479.