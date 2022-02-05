Central Texas businesses affected by icy weather

WACO, TX — Icy roadways across Central Texas are causing a lot of businesses to make the tough decisions to close.

A lot of smaller operations just can't afford it.

With temperatures dropping again down to the teens — this slush you see on roads will just re-freeze. The slick conditions caused some businesses to close up including Coach's Smoke in Downtown Waco.

Outside Coach's Smoke in downtown Waco, cars drive slow and sheets of ice cover city streets. Inside, owner Clint Josey is prepping to reopen fast.

"We're pretty excited to get back up and running," Josey said. "We closed down yesterday."

A full day's worth of income down the drain on Thursday.

"Ballpark it? About 5,000 or 6,000 dollars," Josey said.

On Friday, employees are back refilling and restocking for those Wacoans who choose to brave the weather. But Josey admits his drive to work was anything but easy.

"It was a little icy I had to go 20 or 30 miles an hour," Josey said. "Took me an hour to get here."

"It took me 45 minutes to get to work today because I didn't go over 20 miles per hour," said Cierra Shipley with Waco Police Department.

Waco Police are urging drivers to take it slow if they must venture out.

"Over the last two days we've had over 50 crashes," Shipley said.

Thankfully none too serious. Back inside where preparation is wrapping up, Joesy is hopeful that if people do decide to come out, they'll make a pit stop.