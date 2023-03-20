Central Texas aviation students find opportunity in global pilot shortage

WACO, Texas — The need for commercial and airline pilots is reaching new heights and expected to keep growing.

At Texas State Technical College, the shortage has students getting their dream jobs a lot faster.

One of those students is Lexi Higginbotham, who is in her five semester and about to graduate from the aviation program.

Once she graduates, she plans to continue working towards her goal of becoming a pilot for Amercian Airlines.

She's heading into the industry at a time when many are leaving. The number of pilots entering the industry isn't keeping up with the number retiring, creating problems for airlines and their passengers.

Higginbotham sees it as an opportunity for future pilots.

"If you're young and you're really excited for this... You gonna get into it," she said. "If you're a good pilot and you're doing what you're supposed to do, it's a great opportunity."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts more than 18,000 openings for airline pilots each year through the next decade.

Analysts at consulting firm OlvierWyman say the pilot shortage will continue to worsen over the next ten years.

Globally, they estimate a shortage of 80,000 by 2032. In North America alone, they estimate a shortage of nearly 30,000.

The shortage is making the career path from student to pilot for a major airline much shorter.

"It left this huge void for young aviators to step up to places they otherwise wouldn't be able to see for maybe a decade," said Eric Jones, flight instructor at TSTC.

New pilots are spending less time at small, regional airlines before.

"It's been pretty fantastic," he said. "I can by name point out people that I was in class with five years ago that are already working at legacy airlines. And up until about five years ago, that was absolutely unheard of."

That fast-track is drawing more students to the industry, just as Higginbotham is getting ready for her own career to take off.

"I'm really hoping in maybe a year or two, get all my hours, and hopefully, fingers crossed, get that job," she said.

