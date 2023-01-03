Central Texans prioritizing family time for the new year

WACO, Texas — News years, a time to reflect on the past year and make plans for the next one.

But plans are all about time and that is what Dr. Denise Lash, Clinical Psychologist with Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, asks her patients to take a hard look at in the span of weeks not days.

”25%-30% of that time is going to be for sleep,” said Dr. Lash. “If you work full time, roughly 25% of that time is for work and then it gets really interesting.”

With roughly 50% of your time taken up by sleep and work, it’s important to take a look at the time you spend on things like family, errands, and leisure activities.

”How much time is spent on errands, how much time is spent with family, how much time is spent recreating, how much time is spent on Twitter,” said Dr. Lash.

“You know, where do you put your time.”

With a new year upon us, some Central Texans are planning to spend a lot more time on what they say is the most important thing in life, family.

”Absolutely yeah, family is like the biggest thing for me,” said Charles Henry, father in Killeen.

“I just got done getting through school and I'm about to start working again. I kind of want to do a better balance with that. So, I am really working on that and that’s one of the reasons I am at the park today.”

Henry is not the only one taking the chance to spend more time with his kids.

”Closing out of 2022, I realized life is more basic and really about family,” said Tom O’Conner, Father in Killeen.

“So, in 2023 I will be prioritizing my time with my family and watching my kids grow up.”

Knowing that time is precious, both fathers have a message for their kids.

”Daddy loves you. You are the greatest, and I live for you guys,” Henry said.

”Love each other, protect each other, and be for your family,” said O’Conner.

A new year has begun but, it is only a year.

So, prioritizing family is not a bad way to spend that time.