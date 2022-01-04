Central Texans invited to MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show

The MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show is taking place at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the BIG Conference for the event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The show will take place at the Extraco Events Center’s BASE Facility, located on Lake Air Drive at Bosque Boulevard, no entrance fee is required.

The exhibit will feature the latest farm and ranch equipment, seeds, chemicals, and other ag-related services and technologies from over 45 exhibitors.

Additionally, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering classes about beef, cotton, rural land management, grain, and more, with CEUs available for certain courses.

Anyone interested can view the full schedule of classes at WacoChamber.com/MidTex, registration is required.