Cecily Aguilar back in Waco courtroom to enter plea: Mayra Guillen

WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's remains and falsify evidence, will return Tuesday to a Waco federal courtroom, according to the Guillen family.

The family's attorney, Natalie Khawam, confirmed to 25 News that Aguilar's hearing is related to pleas for one or more of the 11 charges she faces related to the Fort Hood soldier's death.

"TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court," Mayra Guillen, said in a statement on Twitter. "She will be pleading GUILTY or not guilty."

A federal judge set Aguilar's jury trial to start on Jan. 23, 2023. Aguilar is the only surviving suspect in the case.

Authorities say Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old fellow soldier of Guillen serving on Fort Hood, brutally murdered her with a hammer on post and then worked with Aguilar to dispose of Guillen's remains on the banks of the Leon River.

A search team found the soldier's buried remains over two months later on June 30, 2020 in Bell County.

