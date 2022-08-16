Cecily Aguilar returns to court for hearing in connection to Guillen murder

WACO, Texas — The two-year anniversary of Vanessa Guillen's burial was on Monday, but her case is still very much alive.

Cecily Aguilar returned to the Waco Federal Court House for a hearing on Tuesday. She and her attorneys tried to get some of her charges dismissed in connection with Guillen's murder.

Aguilar sat quiet and unfazed as her attorneys asked the government for more information on two of her charges.

In one of them, Aguilar is accused of "destroying records, documents, and other objects". Defense attorneys argued the charge is in "violation of due process rights" because they said it's unclear what record, document, and object she is being accused of destroying.

They also questioned count seven, which claims she destroyed or covered up "information contained in a Google account" which belonged to Aaron Robinson, a soldier Aguilar said murdered Guillen.

With Google owning hundreds of companies, dozens of which would need an account, defense attorneys said the charge doesn't include what exactly was altered.

Prosecutors had a chance to respond in court. They said Guillen's body is considered the evidence Aguilar allegedly destroyed.

They also said they have "information contained in [Robinson's] Google account" and a search warrant for his phone as proof of changes she made to the account.

The judge denied both motions from Aguilar. Both sides and the judge met behind closed doors to decide a trial date.