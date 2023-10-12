Causes of death determined for Cameron Park Zoo giraffes

WACO, Texas — The cause of death for Penelope and Zuri, two Masai giraffes at Cameron Park Zoo, has been determined.

In July, the Cameron Park Zoo announced the passing of Penelope but did could not determine a cause of death, only stating that she had fallen ill. Her calf, Zuri, died only days later after her mother.

The Cameron Park Zoo said a pathology report revealed Penelope died of exertional rhabdomyolysis, more commonly referred to as "capture myopathy."

Dr. James Kusmierczyk is the staff veterinarian for Cameron Park Zoo.

“The Cameron Park Zoo is still mourning the loss of Penelope and Zuri, but this information helps us understand what we were dealing with," Dr. Kusmierczyk said.

According to the report, capture myopathy is characterized as a breakdown of muscle tissue. The condition can lead to changes in metabolites in the blood, muscle stiffness, weakness, kidney failure and cardiac arrest in severe cases.

Further, the report said capture myopathy is usually associated with stress and severe physical exertion.

The Cameron Park Zoo said it is unknown what caused this condition in Penelope, as staffers said they did not witness any stress indicators significant enough to explain her failing health in the days leading to her death.

The zoo said that Penelope's condition led to more difficulty when it became difficult for her to transition from lying down to standing up. In large animals, like giraffes, the zoo said the inability to stand up can lead to more health issues such as muscles damage, aspiration of stomach contents and gastrointestinal diseases.

For the baby giraffe, Zuri, the report said a gastrointestinal infection spread to the calf's bloodstream, poisoning her blood. The zoo said that even with heavy medical treatment, the infection still reached Zuri's lungs, causing pneumonia and shock.

The zoo said stress was a possible contributing factor in Zuri's death, and it may be linked to the passing of her mother only days prior and a transition to being bottle-fed.

"It gives me comfort knowing that we provided the best medical care we could under the circumstances," said Dr. Kusmierczyk. "Giraffes are always challenging to treat due to their size and unique physiology. I hope that this information may contribute to the growing body of knowledge about their care.”

The Cameron Park Zoo said they sincerely appreciate the community's support and care during this time, and said they are grateful to their staff for exceptional animal care and management.

The Masai giraffe is the largest species of giraffe and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya, as well as in Tanzania. They are known for their distinct and irregular star-like blotches that extend to their hooves. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes as endangered, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

For more information on the Cameron Park Zoo and the Zoological & Botanical Society, you can find their website here.