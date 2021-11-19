Cary DuPuy announces resignation from Waco ISD Board of Trustees

Cary DuPuy of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees announced that he was resigning in Thursday night's meeting.

According to the school district, DuPuy was initially elected about 10 years ago in 2011. The trustee was most recently re-elected to a three-year term in 2020.

I’ve been on the board for ten years now, I no longer have children attending WISD schools, and I feel strongly that it’s time for me to step away and let someone else in the community assume this responsibility. - Cary DuPuy in a letter to fellow board members

DuPuy praised Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon, and said she had positioned Waco ISD “quite favorably.” DuPuy also said the decision to step down was made with "mixed emotions."

“Lastly, I’d be remiss not to mention once more my boundless appreciation and respect for all of our classroom teachers throughout the district,” DuPuy wrote. “Your devotion to our students is inspiring.”

The vacancy will be discussed in Waco ISD's next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16. The board will decide between appointing someone to the vacancy until the next school board election or leaving the position vacant until May 2022.

“It is clear that Cary cares deeply about our students and educators,” Kincannon said. “While I will miss his perspective and his unique sense of humor as a board member, I have no doubt that Cary will continue to make a difference for our students and everyone else in our community."