Caritas of Waco opening doors for in-person food assistance

The Caritas of Waco is open to the public starting Monday, July 12, with COVID-19 precautions in place to help community members gain access to the nutrition they need.

The non-profit offers the communities in and around McLennan County with poverty assistance. The organization's drive-thru food distribution in the midst of the pandemic was able to serve 40,680 households while it operated in 2020.

Now, the doors of Caritas of Waco are open once again, limiting traffic to 25 clients at a time with social distancing in place. The organization is allowing one member of a household at a time, and also asks that clients who are not vaccinated wear masks to ensure a safe environment for operations.

Clients will park in the available spaces, near Mary Avenue, and enter through the client entrance for intake. Clients will then receive a pre-loaded grocery basket, with staff and volunteers standing by for assistance in loading the produce and food items to their cars.

In addition to food assistance, Caritas of Waco will also be providing clients services, such as case management, SNAP, and financial assistance, over the phone. Appointments need to be scheduled at (254) 753-4593.

“We look forward to serving our clients in-person again,” said Caritas of Waco Co-Executive Director Alicia Jallah. “Caritas is committed to offering the highest level of services and nutritional food to the thousands of individuals who are struggling with food insecurity and poverty in our community.”