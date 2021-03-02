Caritas of Waco Food Pantry extends hours Thursday to assist those in need due to winter storm

WACO, TX — The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry will have extended hours on Thursday to assist those in need due to the recent winter storm.

The food pantry, located at 300 South 15th Street, will be open until 6:00 p.m. this Thursday, March 4th.

According to Caritas, these extended hours are offered to assist those who may have a greater need due to the recent snowstorm or are not able to visit the pantry during normal operating hours of M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Food will be distributed via the drive-through line.

Recipients are asked to line up their vehicles along the Mary Street side of the Caritas building (watch for orange cones that will outline the path to be followed).

Those wanting to go through the drive-through should approach Caritas using Mary Ave. between S. 16th and S. 15th Streets.

Caritas says recipients must remain in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed.

Caritas staff, using social distancing methods, will come to each vehicle, register the occupants to receive food and then place food items in the trunk of a car, back of an SUV or bed of a truck.

Food cannot be placed in the interior of the vehicle.

Recipients must empty their trunks and/or truck beds prior to coming to Caritas.

Those who have not emptied them will be asked to exit the line and return to the back of the line after doing so, Caritas said.

Individuals who are homeless or who have no vehicle will be served by Caritas staff who are stationed adjacent to the drive through area.

For more information on Caritas of Waco or how you can support its community efforts, please visit www.caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.

