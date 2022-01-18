Candidates vie for Texas AG spot, campaign in Belton

WACO, TX — The race for Texas Attorney General is heating up in Central Texas.

On Monday, three candidates challenging Ken Paxton in the Republican Primary spoke at a forum in Belton. The event includes a member of a US and Texas political dynasty, George P. Bush.

In a packed room, Justice Eva Guzman, land Commissioner George P. Bush, and Congressman Louis Gohmert took the podium and spoke on how they would like to shape the Texas political landscape.

Much of the attention was turned towards Land commissioner Bush who has been in a bit of hot water lately. The Department of Housing and Urban Development stopped the distribution of almost 2 billion dollars in aid to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The reason, Bush failed to file paperwork leaving thousands without the appropriate resources.

Last week Bush responded and said it was "political game" by Biden.

"The Biden information took 8 months to get back to us to say they needed additional information, that they never asked for, for any other state," Bush said. "If democrats at the city and county level decide they want to back the President's move on this so be it, but at means people who are waiting are still waiting because of the act of their local leadership."

Bush's plan for Texas Attorney General: Border security, accountability, human trafficking, and the backing of law enforcement. Much of his time was directed toward to "failures" of the current Attorney General, Paxton. The two have similar stances when asked about face masks in Texas schools.

"I think it's a personal decision," Paxton said.

But going further to said Paxton failed school districts.

"Ken Paxton has been sleeping at the wheel," Bush said. "As an attorney general, he should have been looking at the Texas disaster act and defining the governor's abilities to make policy in the middle of crisis. This AG decided to sue school districts and it's coming out of their own pocket to defend themselves against their own state."