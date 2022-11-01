Candidates for McLennan County Commissioner share issues they plan to address

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As early voting continues through November 4 many are keeping an eye out on some key races in McLennan County like the Commissioner Precinct Two seats that are on the ballot.

Incumbent Patricia Miller and her challenger Donis Wilson are looking for your vote for McLennan County Commissioner Precinct Two. The two challenged each other in 2018 for the seat and now looking to face off again with different issues they want to address in Precinct 2.

McLennan County Commissioner Precinct Two is home to the lowest median salary in the county, Incumbent Patricia Miller said this is one of the issues she wants to tackle if re-elected.

“So, one of my struggles is to ensure quality jobs are coming into that area ... [and] that those individuals have access to quality affordable health care," Miller said.

Donis Wilson, challenger for the seat, said he plans to tackle the issues many people have in the more rural part of precinct two.

“Roads and bridges they’re the worst shape in McLennan County and if you want to go drive on those roads you can see what I'm talking about," Wilson said.

Both candidates shared why you should give them your vote:

Donis Wilson

“North Waco and South Waco they don’t need to be left out, but the rural area is the main part that’s being left out and you know your not a city councilman or woman you’re a county commissioner and that means all of precinct two needs to be taken care of.”

Patricia Miller

“I continue to address the road and bridge concerns in precinct two, while also being able to address the income disparity that plagues all of precinct two.”