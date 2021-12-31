Cameron Park Zoo's Wild Lights to be lit up for New Year's Eve

Anyone still on the hunt for some last-minute New Year's Eve plans in Central Texas can stop by the Cameron Park Zoo.

Residents of McLennan County and surrounding areas can ring in the new year at the Cameron Park Zoo’s Wild Lights. Guest activities with regular admission include dancing, a scavenger hunt, and of course the zoo’s inner loop lite up by thousands of lights.

"The Zoo staff is encouraging families to dress in style wearing their Christmas PJ’s and enter a pajama contest," said the zoo in an announcement.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children. Kids under the age of 2 are free.

"The animals will all be asleep as the Zoo guests party with their kids from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m," said the Cameron Park Zoo.

The New Year's countdown will begin at 9 p.m.