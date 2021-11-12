Cameron Park Zoo announces passing of Southern White rhino, Babe

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo announced the death of a Southern White rhino, Babe, after she passed away in her sleep due to age-related complications on Nov. 9.

The zoo made the sad announcement on its Facebook page and said animal care and veterinary staff responded to help after Babe had trouble standing and had to be called into the night house on Friday afternoon.

Babe stayed inside to receive fluids and medication to help with pain and inflammation over the weekend.

According to the zoo, Babe passed away peacefully in her sleep around midnight on Tuesday.

Rhinos can live up to 45 years in captivity with a median life expectancy of 31.4 years.

The zoo said Babe celebrated her 49th birthday on Oct. 25, 2021, making her the third oldest Southern White rhino in AZA-accredited zoos.

Babe arrived at Cameron Park Zoo in 1996 from Baton Rouge Zoo.