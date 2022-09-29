California family moving to Waco has over $100K in property stolen: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said.

On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

The family had hired a moving company to move the entire contents of their home to the Waco area, Bellmead police said.

It's reported about $300,000 worth of valuables were inside the truck.

On Tuesday, September 27, about $200,000 of the property stolen was recovered in the 1300 block of Skyfrost Drive in Dallas, police said.

Several suspects have since been identified and arrests are said to be pending, Bellmead police said.

This case is currently being led by the Bellmead Criminal Investigations Division and the Dallas Police Department.