Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

California family moving to Waco has over $100K in property stolen: Police

(Bellmead Police Department).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Bellmead Police Department)
(Bellmead Police Department).PNG
Posted at 9:53 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 10:53:24-04

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said.

hostingrightnow.com

On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

The family had hired a moving company to move the entire contents of their home to the Waco area, Bellmead police said.

It's reported about $300,000 worth of valuables were inside the truck.

hostingrightnow.com

On Tuesday, September 27, about $200,000 of the property stolen was recovered in the 1300 block of Skyfrost Drive in Dallas, police said.

Several suspects have since been identified and arrests are said to be pending, Bellmead police said.

This case is currently being led by the Bellmead Criminal Investigations Division and the Dallas Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019