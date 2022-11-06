'Burgers and Brew': Bellmead food festival promotes local eats

BELLMEAD, Texas — It was food and fun for everyone that attended the 2nd Annual Bellmead Burgers and Brew Festival — shining a light on local restaurants.

Dozens gathered at the Lion’s Park in Bellmead with their taste buds ready for a burger... and maybe even some beer!

Showing support was a must for those who attended.

Food trucks like the Plaid Plate use events like this for exposure.

Letting locals know they have other options right in their backyards and that supporting their business supports others in the community.

The family event offered free amusement rides for children and live music performances.

Bellmead city manager says they hope to highlight the fun you can have in the city.

Three local restaurants competed in a 'burger battle' to see who had the best burger.

Papa Bears was the winner.

Owner David Ortiz says hopefully that will bring more support to his local business.