Bubba’s 33 partners with the V Foundation for cancer research

WACO, TX — Bubba’s 33 in Waco is partnering with the V Foundation to donate money to cancer research tomorrow through April 20th.

For every 12” Dickie V pizza purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1.00 to the foundation. $2.00 from every 16” Dickie V pizza will be donated.

Bubba’s 33 Dickie V Pizza, a made-from-scratch, hand-tossed pizza topped with Italian sausage, cherry peppers and cheese, will be available March 10 – April 20 only.

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano, the V Foundation has one goal in mind – to Achieve Victory Over Cancer.

Over the past eight years, the foundation has awarded more than $250 million in cancer research grants nationwide and has grown to become one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research.

“Everyone from all walks of life knows someone who’s life has been affected by cancer,” says Phillip Dunn, Managing Partner. “This is our way of helping the cause, one pizza at a time.”