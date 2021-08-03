Bubba's 33 in Waco to host two vaccination clinics, offering free pizza vouchers

WACO, TX — Bubba's 33 in Waco is partnering with the Waco-McLennan County Health District to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will take place on Monday, August 9 and Friday, August 13 from 11 am to 4 pm at Bubba's 33 in Waco.

Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the event will receive a free 12" pizza voucher for a future visit.

A photo ID is required but registration is not required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

