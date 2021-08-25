Brief vehicle pursuit leads to school lockdown in Robinson

ROBINSON, TX — Members of the U.S. Marshall's task force attempted to arrest a man with an outstanding warrant when they were engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit continued until the suspect wrecked his vehicle and took off on foot around Old Robinson Rd and East Ward.

Officers from Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's were in the area looking for the man.

The Intermediate School was put on lockdown during the search. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officers later identified the man as 25-year-old Fabian Ray Rivera.

Rivera is approximately 5'7", weighs 160 lbs. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers believe Rivera was picked up by a silver or grey car and left southbound on Highway 77.

