Bridging the gap: Waco PD's community opportunity event

WACO, Texas — According to the Waco Police Department Violent Crime Strategic Response guide, since the beginning of this year, the department has seen an increase in the number of murders occurring in our city.

A number they hope will decline by providing the youth and our community with the resources they need to help equip them for success.

The Community Opportunity event was created to do just that.

In partnership with the Neighborhood Engagement Team, various organizations came together to inform our community of the many youth and mentor programs Waco has to offer.

Officer Bryton Johnson shares the importance of “reaching the youth and providing a different path for their future.”

The Waco Police Department (WPD) revealed that they determined the murders that occurred this year are due to “interpersonal disputes, gang violence, the potential for retaliation, and the loss of innocent lives due to the recklessness.”

Their 2022 response guide highlights their plan to combat violence and other gun-related crimes impacting our city.

“The crime in our city is just not a police problem it’s a community problem so we as a community need to come together and try to solve the issues we are facing,” Johnson said.

Local organizations and mentors work together with a mission to continue “to put forth an effort to try to break down barriers,” Executive Director of Epiphany Soul, Kim Tatum said.

All with hopes of getting more teens off the streets.