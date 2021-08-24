Bridge Street Plaza to open as a 'festival street' in East Waco this fall

WACO, TX — Construction of the new Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco is wrapping up and City Center Waco hopes to see it open to the public sometime this fall.

Located at the north end of the Waco Suspension Bridge, the $6 million Bridge Street renovation includes a stage, seating and even space for a food truck park.

"This space could be ... for large festivals or concerts," said Michael Carpenter, project coordinator for City Center Waco. "This also could be a place where somebody could bring their kids and have a picnic and just hang out with friends."

Carpenter says he wants the space to be a representation of the East Waco community.

"I think it gives this community a chance to say, 'Hey, this is who we are,' and it's world-class, it looks great," he said.

Construction began on the project in 2019, but the planning process dates all the way back to 2010. There is not an exact date for the public opening just yet. City Center Waco is aiming for a mid-fall opening celebration.

Brotherwell Brewing, which backs up to the new plaza, is excited about the new space.

"I mean it's been shut down for so long it's so nice to actually have it open back up so that way people can see and experience what's been growing on this side," said taproom manager, Nathan Scott.

Carpenter said he anticipates the project benefiting nearby businesses like Brotherwell Brewing and Lula Jane's.

"When there's entertainment coming here, all the businesses that are around can feed off of that and can see some kind of economic benefit," Carpenter said.

There are also hotels under construction right next to the plaza and City Center Waco hopes to add a food hall to the property soon as well.