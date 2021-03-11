Boutique offers private shopping as added layer of protection after mask mandate lifted

CHINA SPRING, TX — The Black Daisy Boutique is a cluster of independent women owners all in a one-stop shop. With locations in Waco and China Spring, they are offering a private shopping experience after the mask mandate was been lifted in Texas.

Owner Sthefani Welch is not requiring masks in her store. She understands that can be a little unnerving for some who are still adamant to wear one.

"I hate the division the whole mask thing has caused in our community, so I wanted to cater to both parties," Welch said.

Therefore she came up with an idea where customers can sign up for a private shopping experience. They can book a time with Welch to be the only ones in the store.

"For the people that don't feel comfortable with anyone shopping, with someone that's unmasked, so I said, 'You know, what? I'm just going to do private shopping and make it a VIP experience for them,'" Welch said.

Welch is no stranger to COVID-19. Her mom caught a bad case of the virus last year.

"She got really ill, and we honestly didn't know if she was going to pull through, and she has some long-term lingering effects," she said.

Shopper LaDonna Delano has been visiting The Black Daisy for years and thinks this new way of shopping is smart.

"I think there's still a lot of people in the community that are concerned and do want to have the masks on, and it just gives them another layer of protection and makes them feel better," Delano said.

Living in China Spring, Delano appreciates a boutique like this one around town.

"It's very nice to have because you get tired of going to Waco to just to look around," Delano said.

Welch is still sanitizing her store regularly and practicing all COVID-19 health protocols. Even though a mask isn't necessary to enter her store, she's always got one on her.

So whether you don't care for the mask or still like to have it on, The Black Daisy is welcoming all shoppers to their boutiques.

"We understand the seriousness of it, but we were just ready to unmask here and be. We also want to be respectful for those who are not ready," Welch said.

Private shopping experiences can be scheduled any time before 12 p.m. or after 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or anytime Sunday through Tuesday.

Email sthefanie@theblackdaisy.com or call either of their locations.

