Bosqueville family reflects on last year of recovery after 2021 ice storm

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas — It's been a long year for one family in Bosqueville who spent most of that time recovering from the 2021 ice storm. Now just over a year later, the Sanders family is looking back at the hard times.

"It was very much a nightmare," Rose Morgan Sanders told 25 News.

The nightmare started with a burst pipe in the ceiling of one of their bedrooms. Rose Morgan wasn't home at the time but said she came home to the water in every part of the house.

"I had never seen water pouring out of a house," she said. "It was like someone turned a hose on and just laid it on my floor."

For four months Rose Morgan, her husband, and their three dogs lived in a travel trailer as contractors worked to make their home livable again.

"There were days when I wasn't sure there was a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "There were days I would just come in and sit and cry."

The family was eventually able to move back into their home but not before losing almost everything.

"People tell me all the time, 'oh you got a free remodel'. No, we did not. I did not want a free remodel," Rose Morgan said. "My insurance paid for it, yes, but I didn't want to remodel my house. I was happy with what I had."

With the family now finally settled back in. she said she was worried when she heard more ice was coming earlier this month.

"I was nervous. I was petrified," she said. "I watched the gages, made sure all the faucets were running. I went out to the meter, raised the lid, and made sure it wasn't spinning so we didn't have a leak I wasn't aware of."

Rose Morgan said her faith is what kept her going this last year and she hopes to not never have to deal with a situation like that again.