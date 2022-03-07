Big city dreams: Waco stylists make it to New York Fashion Week

WACO, Texas — From a small salon in Waco to New York Fashion Week, hairdressers Jessica Gudino and Marybel Yepez have really seen their careers take off.

"I always said since I was little, you make your career as big as you want to," Gudino said.

"Even though it's just cosmetology, you make it as big."

Gudino and Yepez are stylists at the Wild Roots Salon and Boutique located in Waco.

Recently, they took their talents to New York City for one of fashion's biggest nights of the year.

"It was amazing," Yepez said.

"It's just mind-opening and exciting and just different. Something different from what we're used to just doing hair behind the chair."

The stylists participated in NYFW after being chosen from an interview and a review of past clients' pictures on their social media.

"It's something that you just don't even think you can do, like just from doing hair," Yepez said of the experience.

"It's incredible."

Yepez said whether it's models for a fashion show or clients at the salon, her passion for the work stays the same.

"My favorite part would be just making somebody feel better about themselves," she said.

"They come in and just want a change or a different look. Making people feel more confident in themselves, not everybody can say that about their jobs."

For Gudino, she joined the profession after some advice from her father and then just completely fell in love.

"He asked me 'do you want to go to school for cosmetology?' and I was like 'sure, why not?'. I went and graduated within ten months. From then it's been 20 years and I love it," she said.

They were selected as part of thirty hairdressers chosen from around the world for this unique opportunity; only 15 were selected from the United States.

The two said this was a dream come true for them and they were happy to represent Waco together on such a large platform.

They are now preparing to head back to New York for another round of shows in September.