Beverly Hills police investigating after man claims to shoot, injure another in 'self-defense'

Waco, and Beverly Hills police are investigating after a man shot and injured another man in what he told police was self-defense.

Beverly Hills police said they received a report just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday that a person had been shot at 1708 South Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills. Officers responded to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Beverly Hills Officers provided medical assistance and found that the other party had fled the scene," police said. "A further report was provided by Waco Police Department that the shooter had called them reporting to have shot a subject in self-defense."

Waco police detained and released the shooter to the Beverly Hills Police Department for investigation. The victim was transported to a local medical facility and is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

"The incident is still currently under investigation by Beverly Hills Police Department," said Beverly Hills police.