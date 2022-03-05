Beverly Hills Police host firearm safety meetup, give gun locks away

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — The City of Beverly Hills Police Department hosted a firearm safety awareness event on Friday and gave away free gun locks to residents.

The department set up a tent outside the Harmony School of Innovation on Valley Mills Road. People were able to meet with the department and learn more about firearm safety.

"We take safety very seriously," said lieutenant Eugene Mirick. "And I think it's something that needs to be out there, and we need to be out here and visible."

Mirick said the department wanted to ensure that people know how to keep their guns safe, and how to keep their children safe if firearms are present.

Mauro Sanchez, a gun owner and father, stopped by the firearm safety event to pick up gun locks.

"I want to make sure my son knows about firearms and make sure he knows about the safety of firearms, too," Sanchez said.

In 2021, there were 76 accidental gun deaths in Texas, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Sanchez said the department was impressed with the department for opening up the community to firearm education.

"A lot of people don't have common sense nowadays, but you got people like them showing you, making you understand," he said.

The city planned to have extra locks available for residents at City Hall who were not able to make it to the gun safety event.