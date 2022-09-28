Beto O'Rourke to visit Waco on Wednesday as part of a 15-university tour

WACO, Texas — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is set to visit with Baylor students on Wednesday as a last push for young voters before the voter registration deadline.

O'Rourke will visit Freight Icehouse and Yardbar at 1613 James Ave. in Waco between 2 and 3 p.m.

O'Rourke is set to face off with Governor Greg Abbott in the November election.

Abbott is currently polling eight points ahead of O'Rourke in the latest Real Clear Politics polling average.

With just six weeks left, both parties are making final pushes to reach voters.

McLennan County Republican party chairman Bradford Holland told 25 News on Tuesday the key issue for voters this election is immigration.

"I really think it's all coming down as border security as the number one issue guiding Republicans. Beto has said, 'Tear down that wall, that wall has hurt people,' and apparently two million border crossings this year wasn't enough for him," Holland said.

McLennan County Democratic party secretary Mary Mann applauded O'Rourke's effort to reach out to voters across the state, emphasizing the importance of immigration, the power grid, and reproductive health issues.

"When my two daughters question whether they're going to have a doctor who's going to take care of them, that's not right," Mann said.

Texans have until October 11 to register to vote.