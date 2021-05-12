Bellmead to begin offering incentive pay for experienced officers, changes coming to City Council

BELLMEAD, TX — Competition for public safety officers will get tougher in Central Texas as Bellmead will begin offering incentive pay for experienced officers.

Officers will get $1,500 for signing a 2-year contract with the city of Bellmead and another $1,500 after completing their field training a few months later.

Bellmead leaders believe this will help them recruit and retain experienced officers on its streets.

You’ll remember last fall, Bellmead boosted pay for police and fire employees, doubling down, as many cities started cutting police budgets.

In other Bellmead council news, Karen Coleman and Brian Winget took their places on the council Tuesday night, as the council elected Gary Moore as Mayor and Travis Gibson Mayor Pro Tem.

In Bellmead, Karen Coleman was elected to the Precinct 1 seat with 15 votes. She defeated Laura Guy, 15-14. Coleman had requested to have her name removed from the ballot. Incumbent Alfreda Love did not run for reelection.

Bellmead City Secretary Holly Owens said Saturday that Coleman would hold the seat unless she chooses to step down. If she does, the Bellmead City Council would then appoint a replacement on a majority vote.

In Precinct 2, incumbent Travis Gibson got 53 votes, defeating Melvin Cleveland, who received 31 votes.

Bryan Winget won the three-way race for Precinct 5 with 38 votes. Challengers Brandon Bledsoe and incumbent Doss Youngblood received 13 and 24 votes.