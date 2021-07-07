Baylor's Waco campus experiencing interruption in communication services

WACO, TX — Baylor University's Waco campus is experiencing an interruption in communication services across the university due to the fire suppression system being activated in the university's data center.

Crews are on-site to gradually restore services however, there is no timeline for repairs.

Updates will be made available online and through the university's social media.

There isn't a disruption in the university's email system but the following services are down:

www.baylor.edu

Banner

Bearweb

Phone systems. Calls can be made internally from extension to extension but no outbound or inbound calls can be made.

To contact Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) from a cellphone or off-campus phone call 254-652-2536. BUPD can be reached from a university phone at x2222.

Emergency blue light phones on campus are still operational along with the BU Campus Guardian app.

For more information, visit Baylor Update's website.

