Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping

Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men off-campus.

Police said the kidnapping happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday near the 1900 block of South 9th Street. Baylor police were notified by the Waco Police Department, who is currently investigating this incident.

"The victim was approached by three black males in a dark sedan when two of the individuals forced the victim into the vehicle and traveled several blocks before releasing the individual," said police.

The university said law enforcement has increased patrols in the area.

"All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be alert and cautious of their surroundings on and away from campus," said police.