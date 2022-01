WACO, Texas — Baylor vs. TCU has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 guidelines.

In accordance with the guidelines, matches with fewer than 7 available players (due to COVID-19 or injures) or with less than 1 available coach, will be postponed.

The match was set to take place Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Ferrell Center.

Purchased tickets will remain valid for the later rescheduled match, additional information will be released when available.