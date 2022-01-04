Baylor University to begin spring semester in-person, keeping COVID-19 protocols

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is set to begin the spring semester in-person with face-to-face instruction and student activities, said officials.

Citing their high vaccination rate, the university stated they do not believe remote instruction would, "prevent a substantial number of COVID-19 infections within our campus community,"

COVID-19 precautionary measures from the fall are set to continue to at least the end of January, said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone in an official statement.

"The COVID-19 vaccines, especially with a booster, remain the best protection available against serious reactions to the Omicron variant," said Livingstone.

Baylor will resume operations on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as originally planned.

Classes will begin again Tuesday, Jan. 18.

All students, vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be required to take a free Baylor-provided COVID-19 test within 24 hours of moving into dorms.

Starting Jan. 10, COVID-19 testing will be required twice weekly for unvaccinated faculty, staff and students.

Face coverings will also be required for at least the first two weeks for all classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction, alongside other noted campus locations.

The University will provide any revised guidance to you by Monday, Jan. 31.

To read President Livingstone's full address, click here.